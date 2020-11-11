Bachelorette's Peter Giannikopoulos Involved in Car Crash After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

It's been a difficult time for The Bachelorette's Peter Giannikopoulos.

On the same night he was introduced as one of Tayshia Adams' new suitors, the real estate advisor took to Instagram to share why the past 24 hours have "truly been some of the hardest" of his life.

Giannikopoulos explained he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, Nov. 9.

"I am going through a lot of emotions at the moment with so many thoughts in my head as to how this happened," he wrote in a post shared Tuesday, Nov. 10. "I felt lousy for a few days but didn't believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work. This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable."