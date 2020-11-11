Tayshia Adams Defends "Phenomenal" Bachelorette Contestants After Taking Over for Clare Crawley

Related : Tayshia Adams Was "Nervous" to Step In as New "Bachelorette"

Don't judge a book by its cover—better yet, don't judge it by its reality TV edit!

In an exclusive sneak preview of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Tayshia Adams insists that Bachelorette viewers haven't gotten a complete picture of what the 16 remaining contestants from Clare Crawley's go-round are really like. She tells hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, "To be honest with you, watching Clare's season I feel like you didn't really see any of the guys. You didn't see their personality. Half of them didn't even speak."

She went on to explain that during Clare's time on the show, she felt that fans only got to know "like three or four people," two of which she jokes were Clare and her now-fiancé, Dale Moss.

But the divorcée promises that now that she's in charge of things, it's going to be different. She promises, "You didn't see any of the guys, which is why I'm so excited for everyone to watch this season, because the guys open up and they are phenomenal."