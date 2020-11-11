Britney Spears’ Lawyer Claims She’s Afraid of Father Jamie Amid Conservatorship Battle

Related : Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Support Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is afraid of her father Jamie Spears, according to the singer's lawyer.

The accusation was revealed in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, during the ongoing fight over her conservatorship.

Attorney Samuel D. Ingham III claimed that Britney was scared of her dad and would not perform as long as controls her career, Us Weekly reported. The lawyer also said Britney, 38, and Jamie, 68, haven't talked for a while, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jamie has been in charge of Britney's medical and financial plans after her widely-publicized breakdown in 2007. In recent years, fans have rallied behind the #FreeBritney movement to give her more power over her career and change the conservatorship. Her dad called the movement a "joke."

In 2019, Britney went on a music hiatus and Jamie temporarily stepped down from the role of conservator due to his own health reasons. Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery replaced him.