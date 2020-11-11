Get to Know the Couples From 90 Day Fiancé Season 8

Over these past eight months of pandemic and what feels like 33 years of presidential election, who among us hasn't considered marrying a foreigner for a ticket to literally anywhere else.
It feels like 90 Day Fiancé might be more relatable than ever, and luckily there's a new season coming to help us all through these crazy times. Seven new and returning couples will have their stories told in season eight, which premieres Dec. 6 on TLC.
As usual, these are not going to be smooth rides.
Can Julia, a go-go dancer from Russia, learn to live with Brandon's conservative parents on their farm in Virginia? Will Hazel be able to find a nice girlfriend to join in with her and Tarik in Virginia Beach? Can the 27-year-old Ryan stop flirting with other women long enough for Stephanie, 52, to be sure he's really in this for her? Will Rebecca, 49, get scammed by Zied, her 27-year-old Tunisian fiancé?
We're all going to find out soon.
You can get a sneak peek of the drama below!
Get the scoop on all seven of season eight's couples below, with official teases from TLC.
If you can't wait and you'd like to see what it's like for the American to make the trip away from the U.S., 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.