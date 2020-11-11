10 Things You Didn't Know About Bobby Berk—By Bobby Berk

Related : "Queer Eye" Cast Keeps Fashion Secrets From Each Other

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.

Bobby Berk knows a thing or two about getting people to open up.

As the design expert and host of Netflix's Queer Eye, he and the rest of the Fab Five have been entering folks' lives for five seasons now, helping them turn things around while getting to the root of the their problems. And they're very good at it, earning three consecutive E! People's Choice Awards for The Reality Show, while taking home three consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

Not only that, but 2020 marked the first year that Bobby and his co-hosts Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness earned a shared Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

But for as beloved as they've each become, how well do you really know them? As you'll soon find out, there's so much more to know about Bobby.