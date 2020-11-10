Patrick Schwarzenegger Details Sister Katherine's "Tough" First Months With Baby Lyla

Patrick Schwarzenegger is sharing how his older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger is navigating motherhood in a pandemic.
She and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, this August, and Patrick said the experience has been difficult for the first-time mom. On Tuesday, Nov. 10 he told Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, "It's been really tough with COVID. Chris has been out filming the new Jurassic Park over in London so it's been kind of tough for Katherine."
The Echo Boomers actor added that he and his siblings, as well as mother Maria Schriver, are regularly tested for the novel virus before seeing the newborn.
Though they visit with Lyla quite often, Patrick said he's still adjusting to seeing his sister as a mom. "It still feels like it hasn't hit that she has a baby," he shared. "It's been really crazy."
But Patrick is also excited about Katherine's growing family. Speaking about his niece, the 27-year-old said, "She's a really beautiful girl and I can't wait to be the best uncle."
As "tough" as Katherine's first months of motherhood have been, a source previously shared that she's in "new mommy bliss mode."
"She took the first month off from most of her work and loved being able to do that. She just reached the six week mark and is looking forward to getting out and doing more," the source said. "She has been very cautious with COVID and the air quality in L.A. so she has been staying in."
While Chris is currently away for work, the source said that he was with his daughter at "almost all times" during those first few months. The insider shared, "They have had some family visit for short periods of time but mostly have just been getting adjusted to their new little baby."
The father of two also had a brief two-week break from filming after multiple crew members on the Jurassic World: Dominion set tested positive for the coronavirus in October.
