See the Best Dressed Stars Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Fashion has always reigned supreme at the People's Choice Awards!

It's the show where celebrities of all kinds can come to celebrate their amazing work from the past year, and of course, everyone wants to look amazing. Over the decades, there have been some seriously jaw-dropping fashion moments for the books.

Whether it's the Kardashian sisters strutting the red carpet together for the last decade or the perfect pink frills outfit that Kelsea Ballerini rocked in 2019, there is no shortage of incredible fashion looks to fawn over.

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are around the corner on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. Before a new crop of celebrities make us jealous with their impeccable fashion sense, we're talking a walk down PCAs memory lane.

We've compiled some of the best and most daring looks from the past PCAs, and the stars definitely did not disappoint with their elegant gowns, fashionable pant suits and bold colors. We're looking at you, Zendaya!