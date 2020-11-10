Khloe Kardashian Answers Your Burning Question About a 2020 Kardashian Christmas Party Amid Coronavirus

Related : Kim Kardashian & Kanye's Christmas Party Chaos: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S16, Ep9)

When it comes to the art of the holiday party, the Kardashians reign supreme.

Over the years, the growing family has become as synonymous with over-the-top Christmas bashes as they have with reality television and makeup products. The star-studded event has become a mainstay on the Kardashian-Jenner social calendar, one that gives the siblings an opportunity to end the year on a lavish note with famous friends and loved ones while dressed to the nines and coordinating with their kiddos.

While fans often get to relive the festivities on their social media feeds, 2020 poses a unique dilemma to the tradition: Will the Kardashian Christmas party happen amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Since group gatherings and unmasked faces are considered health hazards as the virus continues to spread, one fan realized the circumstances might get in the way of a jolly party. As the panicked fan tweeted, "OMG i just realized..... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ????"

After mere minutes, Khloe Kardashian was there with an answer. "I pray not!" the Good American mogul responded. "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas!"