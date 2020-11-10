Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker Tease What's to Come for the 2020 CMA Awards

Related : Reba & Darius Rucker on Hosting 2020 CMAs & Performing Together

What's to come for country music's biggest night?

On Tuesday, Nov. 10's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with 2020 CMA Awards co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker and got a taste of what's to come for Wednesday's show. And, according to the "Wagon Wheel" singer, he thought the co-hosting gig was a joke at first.

"You know, Reba's done it so many times and she's so great at it," Darius started off. "And I got a phone call from our manager asking me if I wanted to host the CMAs, and part of me thought he was kidding."

Yet, knowing their manager, Darius quickly realized this was a serious offer.

"He doesn't kid…so I knew he was serious," he added. "And I was truly blown away."

While the audience won't be as large due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Reba assured Daily Pop viewers that they will be performing to a live crowd.