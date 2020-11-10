Shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted on Rare Beach Outing With Emile Hirsch

Related : Leonardo DiCaprio on "What's Eating Gilbert Grape": E! News Rewind

Who says you can't have a beach day in the fall?

On Friday, Nov. 6, Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, was spotted at the beach in Malibu, Calif. alongside friend and The Girl Next Door star Emile Hirsch, 35. Both wearing swim trunks—Leonardo in a set of patterned gray and Emile in baby blue—the duo even hit the surely chilly waters.

It seemed like a bros day out as the friends were joined by others, including the Titanic star's dad, George DiCaprio. Noticeably though, the day was missing Leo's longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, 23.

The couple made their first public appearance in Aspen, Colo. in Jan. 2018 and were in full-on PDA mode at Coachella a few months later, where they were spotted snuggling close during Beyonce's iconic Homecoming performance.

Though Leonardo has a slight reputation for hard partying and, well, let's just say it, as a bit of a playboy, he and the model have been going strong, despite their noted 25-year age gap.