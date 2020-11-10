Cynthia Bailey Tells All on Her Wedding, NeNe Leakes, RHOA Season 13 & More

It's been a whirlwind year for The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, who managed to plan an entire wedding and finally say "I do" to Mike Hill, all while keeping her various businesses afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic and filming a new season of the Bravo show.

Luckily, Cynthia stopped by Tuesday, Nov. 10's Daily Pop to dish on it all—including that incident from the RHOA season 13 first look!

"I cannot confirm nor deny anything that happened after Miss Bailey Hill went to bed," Cynthia joked, referring to the parts of her bachelorette party that are teased in the trailer and seemingly indicate some of her fellow housewives hooked up with a stripper.

"But clearly some things went down," Cynthia added.

Is she bothered, though?

Nope!

"These are grown women," Cynthia told E! co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "They can do whatever they want to do with whoever they want to do it with. It is not my business. If they like it, I love it."