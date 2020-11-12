What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for November 14-15

Let the month of comfort continue!
We're all about finding joy this November, whether it's through comfy clothes (hello sweatpants, our old friend), delicious foods (pass the stuffing, please!) and, of course, comfort TV. And this weekend is filled with a wide array of options to choose from.
Whether you're an avid royal watcher or a rom-com fanatic, Netflix has you covered with the highly anticipated new season of The Crown and a modern love story based on a bestselling novel with the ultimate meet-cute. Plus, the online streaming giant is also dropping a holiday musical event your entire family can enjoy.
If you're more into true crime, there's an offering just for you: A new docuseries about a son's mission to find out who murdered his mother. For another in-depth investigation, Trial 4 provides insight into the flaws of the criminal justice system at large through the devastating story of one man who spent decades in prison after he was wrongfully convicted.
So whatever you are in need of this Saturday and Sunday, we hope you find your comfort of choice among our top binge picks for Nov. 14-15...
If You Are Finally Ready for Princess Diana's Debut: Hear ye, hear ye! Please take your seats on your comfiest couch and prepare not to move for several hours because season four of The Crown has been bestowed upon us at last. And two new additions to the regal cast have been the talk of the court: Emma Corrin as the late Princess of Wales and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. The new batch of episodes will cover the time period of 1979 to 1990, and serve as Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter's final outings as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret, respectively. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're In Need of a Holiday Rom-Com Series: Ahhh, the wondrously torturous feeling of a slowburn romance. Is there anything like it? Based on the young adult series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, Dash & Lily stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis as the titular couple who are the ultimate millennial pair: They communicate and flirt without seeing each other. Instead, they swap secrets, stories and dares via messages in a notebook. Basically, it's like Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist and You've Got Mail had a hipster baby that you put an ironic Christmas sweater on. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Need to Fill Your True Crime Void: Imagine having to ask your dad if he killed your mother. Now imagine asking your sister the same question. And your aunt. Oh, and you're doing it all on-camera because you are making a documentary about your mother's unsolved murder. Yeah, you are going to want to watch Murder on Middle Beach, a four-part documentary series directed by first-time filmmaker Madison Hamburg, ASAP. In this deeply personal project that he spent a decade making, Hamburg investigates his mother Barbara Hamburg's 2010 death that completely altered his life and learns some dark family secrets in the process. Equal parts love letter and a case-study, Murder on Middle Beach will have you counting down the days until the next episode drops.(Where to Watch: Premieres Sunday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. ET HBO)
If You Want to Feel Inspired: Never doubt the power of one person. For proof of that message may we present I am Greta, Hulu's new documentary about environmentalist hero Greta Thunberg. The Swedish teenager became a viral sensation after leading a one-person school protest and pioneered the climate strike movement. She's been praised by the likes of Prince Harry for her activism and she made history when she was named Time's 2019 Person of the Year all before she could drive. In the movie, director Nathan Grossman follows Thunberg as she continues her fight to end climate change while reckoning with her newfound fame. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Want to Keep Doing the Work: Sean Ellis served 22 years in prison after being found guilty of killing Boston Police Detective John Mulligan in 1993. Now, three trials later —with the most recent freeing Ellis from jail on bail in 2015—he is facing a fourth trial that will decide whether he will be put back behind bars. In Trial 4's eight episodes, viewers will discover the true story, including corruption within law enforcement that may have resulted in Ellis' wrongful imprisonment. Directed by Rémy Burke, Trial 4 sheds light on the ongoing issues of systemic racism and criminal justice reform, and investigates the culture of corruption in the Boston Police Department. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Could Use a Little Wonder In Your Life: First, the stacked cast list alone should be reason enough to watch Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. We're talking Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad and Ricky Martin. Right? So it's really just icing on the holiday cake that the musical movie about a toymaker and his granddaughter (played by newcomer Madalen Mills) who team up to construct a magical invention, is the perfect pick for a flick the whole fam can enjoy. Plus, John Legend is responsible for the tunes in Netflix's first live-action original musical. NBD. NO, that doesn't stand for no big deal, it's now need to binge daily. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Need a Escape From Reality With Some "Reality": Listen, if learning one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City married her step-grandfather because it was in her grandmother's will isn't enough to capture your attention and interest we really don't know what else will. Yes, that was the sound of your DVR setting itself. (Where to Watch: Bravo TV app)
If Ryan Gosling Is Your Forever Boyfriend: Hey girl, what better way to celebrate the actor's 40th birthday than by having a marathon of his best movies? Over on Netflix, you're got The Notebook and Drive, while HBO Max is offering La La Land, Half Nelson and Murder By Numbers. You're welcome.