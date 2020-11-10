Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke Reacts to Those Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko Rumors

Related : Gleb Savchenko Addresses Chrishell Stause Rumors Amid Divorce

Cheryl Burke can't dance away from this rumor.

In recent days, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines after professional dancer Gleb Savchenko split from his wife Elena Samodanova. Soon after, rumors spread that Gleb's friendship with partner Chrishell Stause could have caused the divorce.

While both parties maintain they are just friends who competed on the ABC series, Cheryl is weighing in.

"Just because they dry hump on TV guys doesn't mean it's real," she proclaimed on the Nov. 10 episode of her iHeartRadio Pretty Messed Up podcast. "This is the whole thing. When you're in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen."

Cheryl continued, "People dry hump and people go, ‘Oh! They're having sex.' But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they're actually really having sex?"

The 36-year-old also made it clear that she doesn't know if anything went on between Gleb and Chrishell. But with both stars denying any romance, Cheryl thinks the timing makes things more complicated.