Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke Reacts to Those Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko Rumors

Cheryl Burke can't dance away from this rumor.
In recent days, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines after professional dancer Gleb Savchenko split from his wife Elena Samodanova. Soon after, rumors spread that Gleb's friendship with partner Chrishell Stause could have caused the divorce.
While both parties maintain they are just friends who competed on the ABC series, Cheryl is weighing in.
"Just because they dry hump on TV guys doesn't mean it's real," she proclaimed on the Nov. 10 episode of her iHeartRadio Pretty Messed Up podcast. "This is the whole thing. When you're in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen."
Cheryl continued, "People dry hump and people go, ‘Oh! They're having sex.' But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they're actually really having sex?"
The 36-year-old also made it clear that she doesn't know if anything went on between Gleb and Chrishell. But with both stars denying any romance, Cheryl thinks the timing makes things more complicated.
"S--t happens," she explained. "I'm not saying anything has happened with them. Right now, it's just a big deal because Gleb and his wife are separating. I've known them for awhile. They're both in the competitive dance world scene. I've known his wife as well and their beautiful kids and I send my love to Gleb and his family. This can't be easy for anybody right now especially when you have kids involved."
Back on Nov. 6, both Gleb and Elena announced their split on Instagram after 14 years of marriage. The couple shares two children together, Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10.
"We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them," Gleb wrote online. "We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."
Things took a turn, however, when Elena accused her estranged husband of being unfaithful.
"Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart," Elena shared with People. "My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."
In an exclusive statement to E! News, Gleb defended himself while responding to the allegations. "While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," he shared. "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."