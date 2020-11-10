Whitney Way Thore Tells All About Her Shocking Breakup, the Pandemic and Those Fake Romance Rumors

For Whitney Way Thore, the coronavirus pandemic was just the start.

As masks, hand sanitizer, isolation and immense uncertainty were becoming the country's new normal, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star was simultaneously grappling with a more personal catastrophe: Her fiancé Chase Severino was expecting a baby with another woman.

In May, Chase broke the news to fans in an Instagram post, revealing that he was going to become a father in October and that their engagement was no more. As she put it to her Instagram followers, "After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy." It was sour and shocking information for followers who had celebrated with Whitney in December 2019 when she revealed Chase's Parisian proposal, declaring herself "quite possibly the happiest woman alive."

Fast forward mere months later and Whitney was in isolation, confined to her home in the midst of the pandemic with mom Barbara Thore—affectionately known to viewers as Babs—when the news struck. "At the beginning of quarantine, I was taking care of my mom," she explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "She was with me and I found out about everything that happened with Chase during quarantine, so it was really hard to deal with that without being able to, I feel like, cope in ways that I normally would have. I wasn't able to see friends or get out of my house or, you know, do anything."