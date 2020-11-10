Carrie Ann Inaba Gives Kaitlyn Bristowe a Standing Ovation on Dancing With the Stars

Another week of Dancing With the Stars, another nonsense bottom two.
That show with the dancing stars aired yet another episode this week with a baffling bottom two. Yes, AJ McLean got the lowest score of the night for his main dance, but with help from the dance-off, he only had the second lowest score of the night. Johnny Weir got a perfect score for his main dance, tying with Kaitlyn Bristowe at the head of the pack.
And yet AJ and Johnny found themselves in the bottom two. AJ went home, but Johnny almost went home with three 10s. How does that make any sense? It doesn't, and neither does this show, but we're still here every week and we will be until they crown a winner We would have even put Johnny right up there with a fair chance of being that winner if not for these bottom two shenanigans.
In better news, Kaitlyn and Carrie Ann Inaba made up after some criticism of Carrie Ann's judging, at least according to the fact that Carrie Ann gave Kaitlyn a 10 for her Britney Spears tango. Last week, Carrie Ann said she was being "bullied" for harshly judging Kaitlyn, but this week, she stood up and handed Kaitlyn a standing ovation.
"I know it's been a rough couple weeks, but I have to say...I just gotta give you a standing ovation," Carrie Ann said. "We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate...Everything about it was amazing."
Kaitlyn and Artem Chigvintsev even got a hug from their new favorite judge, and all appears to be well in DWTS land, aside from a perfect score in the bottom two. Keep up with all the scores below!
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.