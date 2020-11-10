Miss Mississippi Asya Branch Crowned Miss USA 2020

She's beauty and she's grace, and she's your new Miss United States!

Miss Mississippi Asya Branch was crowned Miss USA 2020 during tonight's beauty pageant, which aired live on FYI from the iconic Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn.

Fifty-one women from across the nation competed for the honor, but the judges ultimately singled out Asya for her ambition, poise and winning attitude. Miss Idaho Kim Layne was named first runner-up, followed by Miss Oklahoma Mariah Jane Davis.

Reigning champ Cheslie Kryst crowned her successor in a made-for-TV moment complete with plenty of tears and a Mouawad-designed crown decked out in diamonds, rubies, blue sapphires and tanzanite.

Asya wowed viewers with her thoughtful answer to a question about what must be done to unite our deeply divided nation.

"I think this is an issue of trust," the 22-year-old shared. "We've lost trust in the systems that seem to keep our country running, from the media to business to our government. And it's all about restoring that trust and coming together and working together to heal and trust in these systems. If want to continue to be the greatest nation we're going to have to set a better example."