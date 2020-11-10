Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Reveals She's Had a Foster Son for Over a Year

Ree Drummond would like to introduce fans to her "bonus" son Jamar.

In a new blog post shared Monday, Nov. 9, the Pioneer Woman star revealed that she and husband Ladd Drummond have been fostering the teen for about a year and a half, but are only now able to speak freely about the process. She explained, "He's eighteen now, which means the state agency restrictions no longer apply—and most notably, he told me he's tired of feeling like we're trying to hide him from the world. He's ready to sing, to dance, to make his debut! Jazz hands, Jamar!"

She went on to describe how Jamar became a member of the family, explaining how the arrangement was "entirely situational."

"Fostering a kid was never something Ladd and I pursued or felt called to do, but Jamar's circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn't ignore—so, long story short, all six foot five inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in," the chef recalled. "Ladd, who had the initial idea to have Jamar live with us, had met him a couple of times during high school football practice that summer. My boys knew him, too. I, on the other hand, had never officially met Jamar before that day."