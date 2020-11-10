These $14 Beanies Have 2,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ponytails and beanies: they don't really mix. So here's a concept: a beanie that has a hole for your ponytail or bun to pop out. Reviewers on Amazon are loving this affordable design from C.C Exclusives, as well as the brand's plain beanies. In fact, their basic beanies have more than 2,000 five-star reviews!
Shop both options in a variety of colors and patterns below.
C.C Exclusives Cable Knit Beanie
Buy these basic beanies in every color and print at only $12 a pop.
C.C Exclusives Ponytail Beanie
Say au revoir to bulky ponytails and buns under hats! This beanie gives your 'do a starring role.
Hear what reviewers are saying:
"Since they are not super tight, they don't give me hat hair, and a big plus...they haven't given my hair static yet!"
"The pattern of the stitching is very nice and it held up nicely to machine washing and drying without shrinkage, runs, frays or fade."
"Bought this hat because I wear my hair up a lot in either a ponytail or messy bun and was tired of knit head wraps or ear bands. This hat is so comfortable I forget I'm even wearing it!"
