See What 2020 People's Choice Awards Nominee Jameela Jamil Is "So Obsessed" With Right Now

There's nothing better than celebs gushing over other celebs!
Two-time 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominee Jameela Jamil sat down with E! to dish on the other celebrities she'll be rooting for during this Sunday's award show! Jameela is up for the Comedy TV Star of 2020 and her podcast I Weigh is nominated for the Pop Podcast award as well.
Jameela is spreading the love to some other major stars nominated this year in E!'s new video series Celeb Stan Club. "I voted for Issa Rae because I'm so obsessed with her, so I've been giving her my 25 votes a day," she shared. "She's changed our culture. She's changed the way that we look at women in comedy, at Black women in comedy...To me she is the perfect role model."
The actress has also hopped aboard the Schitt's Creek fan train and is rooting for the popular comedy series to take home some awards.
"I think just the entire ensemble. I've never seen such chemistry. It's so unbelievable in the show," she shared. "They've all found ways to have these huge cultural conversations and they just fit them in via comedy."
It's not just TV that Jameela is obsessing over, she's also rooting for music sensation Billie Eilish. The Bad Guy singer has taken the world by storm with her incredible eclectic beats, and Jameela counts herself among her thousands of adoring fans.
"It's not just her music. It's also who she is as an individual and what kind of role model she is," she shared. "I told her that she's changed even the way that I dress and the fact that she's rejected all of these stereotypes about what women, especially young pop stars are supposed to look like."
Jameela also revealed she dressed as "Silly Eilish" for Halloween. Billie's fictional older sister!
Beyond rooting for other celebrities, Jameela has also spent a major portion of her time rooting for her own authentic self and teaching other people how to do the same on her podcast.
"So I started this movement, it's a kind of mental health movement, and a lot of our focus can sometimes be towards body image," she explained. "I'm someone who has a lot to learn, and I think it's really important to encourage people to keep growing. To keep going."
Check out Jameela's Celeb Stan Club interview above and don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on E! to see the winners announced live!