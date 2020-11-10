12 Times Josh Peck Made Us Smile On and Off Nickelodeon

Related : Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows

"Hug me, BROTHA!"

It is officially Josh Peck's 34th birthday today and this year marks 20 years of laughter and timeless anecdotes since the comedian's first role and appearance on Nickelodeon.

Staring on The Amanda Show in 2000, this child star rose to fame in his early teen years. Then in 2004, the actor accepted his iconic role as Josh Nichols on the beloved sitcom, Drake and Josh, alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Drake Bell. The rest is history.

Larger than life, Peck's interpretation of his character made a lasting impression on pop culture, and fans still recite their favorite lines and memorable scenes on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The actor has also made appearances as a voice over character in projects like Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as a short lived role on Grandfathered with John Stamos. Peck has also kept the laughs coming with his well-known Youtube channel and savage Instagram account.