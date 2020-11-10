Bella Babies 101: Brie & Nikki Bella Share Buddy and Matteo's First Milestones & More

Milestones and memories.
Total Bellas is finally back this Thursday, and since the new season is following along with both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's pregnancy journeys, that means viewers will soon get to know their sons, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev and Buddy Dessert Danielson, like never before!
In the meantime, we decided to catch up with the twin sisters and see just how much their newborn babies have grown up since the pair first introduced them to the world over the summer.
As E! readers are surely aware, both former WWE stars gave birth to baby boys over the summer: Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev became first-time parents to Matteo, and Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) welcomed their second child, Buddy.
Now, the cute cousins are more than 3 months old and developing their own personalities, reaching a number of milestones, starting to favor toys, books, songs and so much more.
Keep scrolling to read the Mommy Questionnaires filled out by Nikki and Brie themselves to get a closer look at Matteo and Buddy's lives!
Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev (by Nikki Bella)
Age: 13 weeks
Height: 22 inches
Does Matteo look more like mom or dad? Dad!!! Lol
My favorite book to read to Matteo: The Wonderful Things You Will Be
My favorite song to sign to Matteo: One I remade... "Oh Matteo" and "Go to Sleep"
Does Matteo have a favorite toy/blanket/stuffed animal? He loves this monkey that hangs from his play gym
Matteo's latest first or milestone: Rolling on his side
The hardest thing about parenting a newborn: The lack of sleep lol also teething. Matteo started at 9 weeks!!
The best thing about parenting a newborn: The LOVE!!!! The smiles! The laughs! The baby talk! The baby monkey hugs and holds. I'm just so in love. Literally cry once a day bc I have never felt love like this. He has made me mushy!
My favorite memory of Matteo so far: So many favorites! Just recently I had to leave for a few hours to work. When I walked in the door and he heard my voice and saw me he got so excited and started smiling and laughing so big! And then immediately wanted to get into my arms and he gave me the biggest embrace! I have never felt so special and loved!
Buddy Dessert Danielson (by Brie Bella)
Age: 12 weeks
Height: 24 inches
Does Buddy look more like mom or dad? Dad 100%
My favorite book to read to Buddy: The Wonder That is You by Glenys Cellist
My favorite song to sign to Buddy: "You Are My Sunshine"
Does Buddy have a favorite toy/blanket/stuffed animal? He loves his Penguin Wubbi
Buddy's latest "first" or milestone: Trying to back bend which means he'll be rolling soon
The hardest thing about parenting a newborn: Scheduling. You want them to go wild and do whatever they please but you realize that a schedule helps the whole family and a Mama's sanity.
The best thing about parenting a newborn: The cuddles and smell. I soak every minute of it up!!!!
My favorite memory of Buddy so far: The first time he smiled at me. It melted my heart; especially because of his dimples!
We can't wait to see more of Buddy and Matteo on the new season of Total Bellas!