17 Holiday Gifts to Make Your Home a Sanctuary

By Katherine Riley Nov 10, 2020 12:30 AMTags
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Daily Pop agreed to create this content and we selected these products from our partners because they're offered at prices we think you'll like. If you buy something through our links, Shop With E! makes a commission on your purchase.

While it's uncertain what the holidays in 2020 will be like, we know we can count on the ingenuity of the human spirit to find festive ways to celebrate the season. 

We're all establishing new holiday traditions and updating the old, like having a virtual Thanksgiving cocktail hour or socially distanced Christmas caroling. And PayPal is here to empower us to make this unusual holiday season a very special one. From securely donating to support charities to safely shopping Black Friday sales from the comfort of home, you can count on PayPal to help every step of the way.

Speaking of the comfort of home, this is one area on every shopper's list this year: helping friends and family create a home sanctuary and/or updating your own space too! We've made a list (and checked it twice!) of holiday home deals exclusive to E! viewers sure to make you relax and say, "Ahhhh..."

So make like happy little elves and shop our gift guide below. 

Sleep Shorts with Ladder Lace

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

Made with a relaxed fit perfect for lounging, Pour Les Femmes' classic sleep shorts are made from 100% cotton with a drawstring waist, and ladder lace detailing. Originally $98, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $39 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Alva Decorative Accent

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

This 8"x 19.75" candle holder will add a serene glow to any space in your home. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Sleeveless Cotton Nightie

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

Get ready for sweet dreams when you wear (or gift!) this Sleeveless Cotton Nightie. Originally $115, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $50 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Bureau Decorative Accent

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

Want to gift a little glam with that glow? Then look no further than this 15.75" metal and glass candle holder.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Solid Classic Pajama Set

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

Pour Les Femmes' classic pajama set has a vintage-inspired detail of fine ladder lace at the hem, cuff and pocket. Made from soft cotton, this set features a single pocket, button-front top and adjustable drawstring straight-legged pant. Originally $205, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $123 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Men's Classic Pajama Set

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

Pour Les Femmes' light cotton pajamas are perfect for him too! We love this wardrobe classic in navy. Originally $205.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $174.25 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Starburst Pillow

Sewing Down South
Sold By Sewing Down South

Part of the Sewing Down South x Thomasville Collection, this 22" x 22" pillow cover creates an elegant monochromatic look that can carry you right into winter and the holidays. Made in the USA and created from hand-painted art. Shop small and support the arts, y'all, with Sewing Down South! (23"x 23" pillow insert sold separately.)

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Dots Boyfriend Sleep Shirt

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

Achieve the sensual nonchalance of next-morning attire with Pour Les Femmes pure cotton boyfriend sleep shirt. Originally $180.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $91.80 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Seward Decorative Accent

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

No clutter = less stress. Organize your nightstand—or any space—in style with this chic 20.5" x 16" x 2.4" metallic tray. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Gauze Robe

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

Pour Les Femmes' 100% cotton, lightweight, long gauze robe is soft and delicate. The oversized fit drapes around the body for incredible comfort, yet still offers a sexy, sophisticated feel. Originally $195.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $165.75 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Miranda Pouf

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

Put your feet up after a long day with this hand-woven, 100% cotton, 16" cube Indian pouf. Bonus: The navy and white colorway works with any decor.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Men's Classic Pajama Set

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

Add some sophistication to his wardrobe with Pour Les Femmes' 100% cotton Men's Classic Pajama Set in grey with white pinstripes. Originally $205.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $174.25 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Stars Boyfriend Sleep Shirt

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

She'll reach for the stars with this Pour Les Femmes Boyfriend Sleep Shirt. Originally $180, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $91.80 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Stallings Mirror

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

Set positive intentions with a beautiful reflection in this 30" iron-framed mirror.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Cotton Pajama Set with Lace Details

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

Upgrade her pajama game with this Pour Les Femmes set made of 100% Egyptian cotton. Originally $250.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $200.00 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Navy Grid Lumbar Pillow

Sewing Down South
Sold By Sewing Down South

Part of the Sewing Down South x Thomasville Collection, this 15" x 19" navy grid lumbar pillow cover provides a modern take on a geometric pattern and creates an impact in rich blues and navy. Made in the USA and created from hand-painted art. Shop small and support the arts, y'all, with Sewing Down South! (16"x 20" pillow insert sold separately.)

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Palms Boyfriend Sleep Shirt

Pour Les Femmes
Sold By Pour Les Femmes

Make bedtime an oasis with Pour Les Femmes' Palms Boyfriend Sleep Shirt. Originally $180, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $76.50 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Next up, shop all the holiday beauty gift sets you'll want to give and receive. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

