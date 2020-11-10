A Social Media Influencer Gets Her Fat Frozen on Dr. 90210

Brrrning fat has never been so easy!
Sepi, a self-described social media influencer from—you guessed it—Los Angeles, paid a visit to Dr. Kelly Killeen on tonight's all-new Dr. 90210, and by the time she left what was supposed to be just a simple consultation, she had undergone a procedure that pledged to get rid of fat in a matter of minutes.
But let's start at the beginning! Prior to the appointment, Sepi explained that she was looking to get rid of fat in one particular area of her body: her back.
"I have something that I've always been super self-conscious of. I have a little bit of these back fat rolls that I just can't get rid of," she told the Dr. 90210 cameras. "I work out a lot and I eat somewhat healthy; They just don't go away no matter what I do."
Recently engaged and preparing to walk down the aisle, Sepi was more determined than ever to find a solution. Luckily, she already knew Dr. Killeen, since she had been to her office for Botox a few times.
As an influencer with followers that "are mostly women," Sepi explained that even when it comes to small things like Botox, she's "always very honest" about the work she has done.
"I feel like my followers really appreciate that," she said. "There's a lot of pressure as an influencer. People automatically subject you to this really high standard of beauty."
That said, Sepi made it clear that she wanted a solution for her back fat because it would make her feel better, especially when her wedding day comes.
"I feel like I'll feel much more comfortable in a dress because I want something that's a little bit backless but not fully," she explained to Dr. Killeen. "I want to be able to show off my back."
Upon examination, Dr. Killeen saw what Sepi was referring to: "You have this nice smooth contour and then you have these little full areas right here. This is not something you can exercise or eat away...you just have an area of lipodystrophy like a lot of women do."
"Our bodies are just weird and sometimes they give us the finger and they say, 'I'm gonna hold onto fat here or here or here,'" Dr. Killeen explained in a confessional. "So the goal of any of these fat-reducing procedures isn't weight loss. We're not trying to lose weight for you. We're just trying to get rid of these cooky things that don't make sense on your body."
She ultimately presented Sepi with three options: an injectable medicine that causes fat cells to pop, liposuction or a fat-melting machine.
Yes, a fat-melting machine—also known as Coolsculpting.
"Coolsculpting is a non-invasive procedure," Dr. Killeen said. "Basically the way the machine works is it suctions whatever area you don't like into a special handpiece and then it cools the area down to a certain temperature. It's low enough to kill the fat cells but not low enough to kill the skin."
She continued, "So we hold it in this machine for about 35 minutes. It allows the machine to kill about 20 percent of the fat in the area and the skin and everything else is just fine."
One of the best parts of the procedure, she added, is that there's practically no recovery required. You can even exercise the same day you receive Coolsculpting!
"With the advent of all of these fantastic non-surgical freezing technologies, women can, on their lunch hour, come in, have a stubborn pocket of fat removed with no pain," Dr. Killeen noted.
When it came time for Sepi to strip down and get hooked up to the machine, she was admittedly nervous.
However, once the procedure started, she only described feeling "a little bit of suction" and "a little bit of cold but that disappeared in two minutes.
"In my head I made it feel scarier," she added.
After a while, Sepi even asked Dr. Killeen to film part of the treatment so she could show her Instagram followers.
The whole thing was over in no time, and the next time we saw Sepi, six weeks had passed...and her back looked totally transformed!
"I feel super confident," she told the Dr. 90210 cameras. "I recently went wedding dress shopping and I felt so much more confident trying on wedding dresses knowing I don't have to worry if the back is showing or anything like that."
"As a person, I just feel much better this way," Sepi added. "And I just wanted to thank Dr. Killeen for doing this for me!"
