Watch Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold's Emotional Birth Video

Lindsay Arnold is ready to share her life-changing day with the world.
On Monday, Nov. 9, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted a brand-new video to her YouTube page that allowed fans to get a front-row seat into the day her water broke.
"Best day of our lives," Lindsay shared on Instagram. "There are truly no words to explain the love I have for my little family and the gratitude I feel that we get to be this sweet little girls Mom and Dad."
In the YouTube video trending online, cameras rolled as Sam Cusick drove his wife to the hospital. Once they arrived, the couple quickly found out that they were going to be delivering their baby girl sooner than they had expected.
"It's happening," Lindsay shared. "My water broke. I am four centimeters dilated. I am contracting and the nurse said we are having this baby today. This is so weird!"
Fortunately, everything went according to plan as viewers watched Lindsay hold her baby girl for the very first time.
"My sweet baby girl," Lindsay recently wrote on Instagram. "I love you more than I even thought was possible."
On Nov. 2, Lindsay shared the news with her followers that she welcomed her first child. Soon after, the TV personality revealed the special meaning behind naming her daughter Sage Jill Cusick.
"She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sam's beautiful mother just one year ago," the new mom explained. "We couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick."
Back in September, Lindsay opened up to E! News about how her DWTS family influenced her motherhood journey. While there were so many dancers to look up to, one professional stood out above the rest.
"Peta Murgatroyd has been such a huge role model for me," she shared. "She has shown me how it is totally possible to be an incredible mom as well as a successful girl boss and I love that."
But for now, Lindsay is simply enjoying motherhood with her new family at home. "It has a whole new meaning to us now," she wrote on social media. "Sage, you are our entire world! Mommy and daddy love you so much."