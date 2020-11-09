Watch Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold's Emotional Birth Video

Related : Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Are "DWTS" Champs

Lindsay Arnold is ready to share her life-changing day with the world.

On Monday, Nov. 9, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted a brand-new video to her YouTube page that allowed fans to get a front-row seat into the day her water broke.

"Best day of our lives," Lindsay shared on Instagram. "There are truly no words to explain the love I have for my little family and the gratitude I feel that we get to be this sweet little girls Mom and Dad."

In the YouTube video trending online, cameras rolled as Sam Cusick drove his wife to the hospital. Once they arrived, the couple quickly found out that they were going to be delivering their baby girl sooner than they had expected.

"It's happening," Lindsay shared. "My water broke. I am four centimeters dilated. I am contracting and the nurse said we are having this baby today. This is so weird!"