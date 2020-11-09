Carly Hughes Exits ABC’s American Housewife Over “Toxic Environment”

Related : "American Housewife" Stars Play Fun Whiteboard Game

It's the end of an era.

After four seasons as a series regular, Broadway alum Carly Hughes has left American Housewife over a "toxic environment."

"I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife," she said in a statement obtained by E! News. "I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination. As a Black woman in entertainment I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve—to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead."

Hughes appeared in the season five premiere of the show on Oct. 28, however, she was not in the second episode and was excluded from the opening credits. According to Deadline, ABC Signature, the production company behind the series, has made "positive changes" on set after investigating Hughes' claim. Creator Sarah Dunn is no longer a producer and line producer Mark J. Greenberg has left. Meanwhile, showrunners Kenny Schwartz and Rick Wiener have taken sensitivity training. Ahead of season five, Giselle Eisenberg stepped in to play Anna-Kat following Julia Butters' departure.