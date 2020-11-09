Harry & MeghanGossip GirlKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Blue Ivy Carter Adds Audiobook Narrator to Her Résumé With Hair Love

Find out where you can listen to her narrate the children's book Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry!

E-comm: Blue Ivy Carter Narrates Book, Hair LoveAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Blue Ivy Carter may well have a future in voice acting, if we do say so ourselves. Beyoncé's daughter adorably narrates the New York Times bestseller Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, out now. It's a children's book about a little girl and her father, who has a lot to learn about her natural hair. 

Found out how to listen to this empowering book below!

Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry

Sign up for a 30 day Audible free trial to listen to Carter's narration. You can also gift the kid in your life an Audible membership this holiday season.

Audible

