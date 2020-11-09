Watch Al Roker Tell Prostate Cancer "You’re Fired" In Thankful Video To Fans

Related : Al Roker Reveals Shocking Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Rocker is remaining positive.

Two days after revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis, Today's meteorologist took to Instagram to give fans and give an update on his health status.

"Oh my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic!" he said in a scenic video. "It reminds me, I have to thank each and every single one of you for your support and well wishes after I announced on Friday that I'm battling prostate cancer. And with any luck, next week I'm going to be having prostate cancer surgery. I'm gonna tell prostate cancer, to borrow a phrase, ‘You're fired.'"

During the Nov. 6 episode of the NBC morning, the 66-year-old opened up about his cancer, which he was diagnosed with after a routine check-up in September. "Good news is we caught it early," he said. "Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."