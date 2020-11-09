Eva Longoria Responds to Backlash From Her "Latina Women Were the Real Heroines" Comment

Related : Eva Longoria & Gloria Estefan Explain Lack of Latino Representation

Eva Longoria is speaking out and clearing up her controversial statement.

During a live MSNBC interview on Oct. 8, the Desperate Housewives actress discussed the impact Latina women had on the U.S. 2020 Presidential election, primarily on the support shown for President-elect Joe Biden.

"The women of color showed up in big ways," she told host Ari Melber. "Of course you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate close to three to one." Her comment immediately created a buzz as it gave the impression that Latina women were more paramount in the ultimate win for the Biden-Harris ballot than Black women voters.

On Nov. 9, Longoria took to Twitter to apologize and explain her statement further.

"I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women," she wrote. "When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN."