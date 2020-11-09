Bachelor Nation's John Graham Is Engaged to Brittni Nowell: See Her Ring

John Graham's journey to find love has come to an end.
The Bachelor Nation alum—a.k.a. Venmo John—is engaged to Brittni Nowell, he announced on Instagram Sunday, Nov. 8.
"It's official!" the 31-year-old wrote. "I love you @bee_nowell for making me a better person with my friends and family, helping me feel & articulate my emotions, and always putting our relationship first. I'm blessed to have won at life by finding you."
Graham revealed the picturesque proposal took place along the Sonoma Coast in California. "I was so nervous when I got down on one knee," he admitted. "I'm pretty sure I blacked out in the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn't let go of me. Don't ever let me go!"
Nowell, also 31, marked the major moment with a celebratory post. "He got me good!" the bride-to-be wrote. "Absolutely no words to describe how amazing this moment felt. The man I love asked if I'd spend forever with him, we both cried, and I said YES!! I can't believe I get to spend a lifetime with my favorite person."
She then couldn't help but gush over her new fiancé. "John, I love you so much!" she continued. "You've changed my life in so many ways, I feel so blessed to have found you. I can't wait to see how we continue to grow together. Cheers to our next chapter #EngagedAF."
At first look, it seems like Graham proposed with an oval-shaped diamond solitaire with a pavé setting. While it's unclear when exactly the couple met, Graham appeared to make their relationship Instagram official in February 2019.
As fans may recall, Graham first became a part of Bachelor Nation when he appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. He then became a contestant on season five of Bachelor in Paradise later that year.
Several of his fellow franchise members—including Kristina Schulman, Blake Horstmann and Tia Booth—couldn't wait to congratulate him on the big news. As Kufrin wrote in the comments, "So happy for you both."