Anthony Anderson Shares the Touching Full-Circle Story Behind His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Anthony Anderson made his teenage self very proud with one of his latest accomplishments.

During an in-person interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Anthony Anderson shared the sweet story of receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

"It was kind of weird. They held the ceremony in a backroom at Ripley's Believe It or Not because of COVID," the Black-ish actor explained to guest host Sarah Silverman. "Only 11 people were allowed to be in the room, eight were family members. My mom was one; she gave a great speech for me. George Lopez was there, he gave a speech."

Anthony also revealed how the location of the star—"Right on the corner of Hollywood and Hyland"—was an honor in itself.

"What's crazy, I went to Hollywood High School so for years I would walk up and down Hollywood Boulevard," said the 50-year-old actor. "Never in a million years thinking I would be immortalized on the Walk of Fame, and my star is literally across the street from my old high school."