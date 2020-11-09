Maluma Will Make Your Temperature Rise After Seeing His White-Hot Outfit at the 2020 MTV EMA

Related : Maluma Dedicates Billboard Win to "Dreamers Around the World"

Maluma is making (heat) waves!

All eyes were on the self-described "pretty boy, dirty boy" at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Even though the star-studded event was done in a virtual setting and filmed in various locations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Papi Juancho singer still dressed to impress.

Case in point? Maluma turned heads and made temperatures rise with his white-hot ensemble. That's right, the 26-year-old star skipped the basic black-and-white tuxedo and instead, opted for something more jaw-dropping.

He donned loose-fitted white pants and a matching button-down shirt that he graciously kept unbuttoned halfway. The Colombian singer also styled his outfit with a multicolored vest that was decorated with silver studs.

Maluma accessorized with two diamond-encrusted bracelets, an emerald-colored necklace and holographic blue shoes. All in all, his red carpet lewk was a sight to see.

And that wasn't his only fashion moment of the awards ceremony. The singer changed into a fiery red pantsuit when he performed hit hits, "Hawái" and "Djadja" with Aya Nakamura.