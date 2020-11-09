Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Everything You Missed While Watching Election Coverage

Related : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Hello sunshine, happy Monday. Though it may feel like a year and a half since we last spoke, it's genuinely only been one week. We know, we are struggling to believe it too.

Anyway, unless you have been living on Mars—which, if so, good for you—you're fully aware of what happened last week: (drumroll) the 2020 election. While your eyes were glued on Nevada, Pennsylvania or Arizona's Maricopa County, history was being made throughout the country.

Cori Bush became the first Black woman from Missouri elected to Congress, Sarah McBride the first openly transgender state senator and Iman Jodeh the first Muslim elected to Colorado's House of Representatives. And that's not even the half of it. When Joe Biden was officially elected president on Nov. 7, his running mate Kamala Harris shattered glass ceilings, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.

At the time, though it may have seemed like the world was revolving around map zaddies Steve Kornacki and John King, there was plenty of news coming out of Hollywood. Give us five minutes and we'll catch you up on what you missed—and what's to come.