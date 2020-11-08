What is Heartbroken? Inside the Immeasurable Legacy Alex Trebek Leaves Behind

Related : Look Back at Alex Trebek's 2019 E! Interview: E! News Rewind

For 36 years, Alex Trebek was the purveyor of obscure facts from the archeologist who opened King Tut's tomb in 1922 (Who is Howard Carter?) to the device Alexander Graham Bell tested out on Civil War vets still riddled with bullets (What is a metal detector?).

But in early 2019, the longtime Jeopardy! host pivoted to educate his followers about something infinitely more important and far more personal.

"Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer," he shared that March in a video message that quickly went viral as upwards of 5 million fans absorbed the shocking news. "Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working."

He refused to categorize the 20 months that followed as a battle, not liking the implication that a cancer sufferer succumbs to the disease from lack of will rather than a cruel twist of biology.