Dave Chappelle Returns to SNL and Urges Post-2020 Election Forgiveness in Uncensored Monologue

Dave Chappelle is urging Americans to forgive each other.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, the day Joe Biden secured his victory in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, the comedian returned to host SNL, four years after he hosted the series following the previous election. In an uncensored, political monologue, Chappelle spoke about American racism, overcoming hatred and expressing empathy.
"I would implore everybody who's celebrating today to remember it's good to be a humble winner," he said. "Remember when I was here four years ago? Remember how bad that felt? Remember that half the country right now still feels that way. Please remember that. Remember that for the first time in the history of America, the life expectancy of white people is dropping, because of heroin, because of suicide. All these white people out there that feel that anguish, that pain, they're mad because they think nobody cares? Maybe they don't. But lemme tell you something. I know how that feels. I promise you, I know how that feels."
He continued, "If you're a police officer and every time you put your uniform on, you feel like you've got a target on your back. You're appalled by the ingratitude that people have when you would risk your life to save them. Oh man, believe me, believe me, I know how that feels. Everyone knows how that feels. But here's the difference between me and you: You guys hate each other for that, and I don't hate anybody. I just hate that feeling. That's what I fight through. That's what I suggest you fight through."
Chappelle said, "You've gotta find a way to live your life. You've got to find a way to forgive each other. You've got to find a way to find joy in your existence in spite of that feeling."
Watch Chappelle's monologue below:
The episode also saw the returns of Jim Carrey as Biden, Maya Rudolph as his running mate, Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, and Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump.
Carrey and Rudolph parodied their appearances at the President-elect's victory speech at his post-election rally in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, with the actress and former SNL cast member wearing a white suit similar to the Carolina Herrera one Harris wore at the event just a few hours earlier.
"I am humbled and honored to be the first female, yes, the first black, the first Indian-American as the first biracial Vice President," Rudolph's Harris said. "And if any of that terrifies you, well, I don't give a funt."
She continued, "And to all the little Black and brown girls watching right now, I just want to say this: The reason your mom is laughing so much tonight is because she's drunk. And the reason she's crying is because she's drunk. Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing pretty much all night. And it's not because she's crazy. It's because she's drunk."
Also during their sketch, Carrey re-enacted a famous catchphrase from his 1994 movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective: "Loser."
Foo Fighters were the musical guest on SNL, where they debuted a new single, "Shame Shame." They also performed their 2003 song "Times Like These".
