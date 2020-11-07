Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Make First Public Appearance Since The Bachelorette Engagement

Related : Was Clare Crawley Forced Off "Bachelorette" Early?

There they are!

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and her fiancé Dale Moss packed on the PDA while making their first public appearance together following his on-air proposal and her premature exit from the show on Thursday's episode. The two were photographed holding hands and kissing while strolling together in her hometown of Sacramento, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 6. Crawley, 39, wore what appeared to be her 4.5-carat diamond Neil Lane engagement ring, as seen in pictures posted by the Daily Mail.

Crawley also posted on her Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 7, a video of her and Moss in a car, having fun with a voice changer filter. She wrote, "Grabbing our first coffee together."

E! News learned in August that Crawley would depart this 16th season of The Bachelorette prematurely because she had picked a suitor early on during filming. From the first episode, Crawley appeared particularly close with Moss, 32, and on Thursday's episode, the fourth of the season, he proposed to her and the two left the show as a couple.