Stars Celebrate Kamala Harris' Historic Win as the U.S. Vice President

Kamala Harris just earned a spot in U.S. history books!

Three days after people cast their votes, NBC News projected Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on Saturday, Nov. 7. Making the announcement more special? Harris became the first woman, Black person and South Asian American to become the Vice President.

Harris summed up the news best, writing, "We did it, @JoeBiden."

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me," she shared on Twitter. "It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."

Biden echoed Harris' statement and posted a similar message on Twitter.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," his caption began. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Although celebrities reacted to the presidential news, many took a moment to celebrate and reflect on Harris' historic win.