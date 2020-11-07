Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Presidential Election: Celebrities React

It's official: Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States, NBC News projects.
The former vice president has earned the 270 electoral votes required to win the 2020 election, defeating Donald Trump in battleground states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Candidate and rapper Kanye West appeared to have already conceded the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
It's also a historic win for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will become the first woman, Black person and South Asian American to hold the country's No. 2 position.
Throughout Biden's campaign, superstars Lady Gaga and John Legend were among speakers at his rallies in Pennsylvania—and Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Viola Davis, Beyoncé and several other celebs had endorsed the 77-year-old former senator from Delaware.
After the results were announced, many stars couldn't contain their excitement, toasting to the president-elect and vice president-elect on social media. See what Hollywood had to say about the victory below.
Eva Longoria: "We. Did. It! We have America back!!! Thank GOD! Democracy won y'all!!! God Bless America!!!!!!"
Reese Witherspoon: "Today is a monumental day. No matter what side you are on, let's take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional. Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation... DREAM BIG. Anything is possible."
Gabrielle Union: "Yesssssssss!!!!!!"
Jada Pinkett Smith: "America! We have given ourselves an opportunity for a reset. Let's get to work!"
Lena Waithe: "'Who all gon be over there?' ... 'your aunt and uncle on they way.'"
Kerry Washington: "The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris."
Ariana Grande: "CRYING... THANK GOD."
Jonathan Van Ness: "Biden Harris Babay!! Democracy works hunty!!!"
Karamo Brown: "This moment.... we are going to begin healing and to every little girl & woman... this moment of for you!"
Elizabeth Banks: "PRESIDENT BIDEN AND VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS!"
Brian Austin Green: "Let's come together now and do this as a COUNTRY!!!! :) Orchestras have a conductor to help everyone play together."
Pink: "This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it."
Mindy Kaling: "Crying and holding my daughter, 'look baby, she looks like us.'"
Amber Riley: "When we fight, we win. We have more work to do, but for now let's just celebrate."
Jenna Dewan: "And we have our first female Vice President @KamalaHarris!!!! Take. That. In. What a huge moment."
Chrissy Teigen: "My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once."
Tan France: "History made. Yes, celebrate this victory, and the fact that Democracy worked! But, so much work to do, considering how many people voted for what Trump represents.
This fight for a better, decent, kind America isn't over. Those who voted for Trump will find another version of him, within the next 4 years, who will encourage their racist, homophobic, transphobic, Islamaphobic beliefs. Let's not be fooled in to believing that things are now done. There are bigger issues still bubbling just below the surface. But, today, America really does feel like it can be Great again!"
Dan Levy: "What a day for goodness."
John Legend: "Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times."
Viola Davis: "Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! Now....let's fight for that Senate!!!!!!!"
Lady Gaga: "@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA."