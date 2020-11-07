Dancing With the Stars' Gleb Savchenko's Wife Accuses Him of "Ongoing Infidelity"

Related : Chrishell Stause Never Felt More Alive After "DWTS"

Gleb Savchenko's estranged wife Elena Samodanova has publicly accused the Dancing With the Stars' cast member of cheating on her.

The pro dancer and his ex both announced their split on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 6. Savchenko, 37, has not commented on Samodanova's accusations and his rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News. On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7, People magazine reported that she claimed that he had recently been seeing another woman.

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough," Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Samodanova told People. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."