Malcolm In the Middle’s Christopher Masterson Expecting His First Baby With Yolanda Pecoraro

Christopher Masterson will soon have a child of his own to tell him, "You're not the boss of me now." The Malcolm in the Middle star is expecting his first baby with wife Yolanda Pecoraro Masterson.

The Graceland actress shared the joyous news on Friday, Nov. 6, by posting pictures of herself on the beach, cradling her baby bump. Wearing a Yankees hat and an off-the-shoulder bikini, Yolanda revealed "Baby Masterson" is on the way. That is to say, Francis is going to be a dad!

Dumplin' actress Georgie Flores wished the couple well, writing on Insta, "There aren't enough hearts to express my excitement!!!! But here's a few anyways" with tons of heart emojis.

Yolanda also shared an outtake from her pregnancy beach photoshoot on her Instagram Story, this time in a one-piece lavender cutout, and she added three heart emojis. It's unclear where the couple was celebrating their mini babymoon, but Chris has been out in nature during the pandemic when he visited California's Eldorado National Forest in August.