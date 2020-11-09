BREAKING

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80
Personalized Jewelry: The Perfect Thoughtful Holiday Gift

Shop jewelry that will make them feel special from Gorjana, Nordstrom and more.

If you want to show you've put thought into your gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season, we say opt for personalized jewelry. This gift they'll wear daily can depict their initials, star sign or whatever else is meaningful to them.

Below, our favorite personalized jewelry finds from Gorjana, Nordstrom and more at a variety of price points. Whether a necklace or ring, this gift idea is guaranteed to make them feel special.

Petite Initial Diamond Pavé Ring in 18 Karat Yellow Gold

They will wear this yellow gold initial ring for years to come. Pick either their initial or the initial of someone close to them.

$480
$385
Bahdos

Envelope Fortune Locket

It doesn't get cuter than this. You can personalize a fortune to place in this letter locket. You can also wear the fortune face out on the other side of the locket.

$78
Fortune & Frame

Mini Mini Jewels Diamond Accented Dog Tag Initial Pendant Necklace

Celebs are obsessed with this dog tag initial pendant. It's been spotted on Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone, Mila Kunis and more A-listers.

$330
Nordstrom

Initial Tile Pendant Necklace

This delicate initial tile pendant necklace is made of 14 karat solid gold. It's crafted in Vicenza, Italy and looks timeless and beautiful. 

$135
Oradina

Bespoke Signet Ring

This understated 18 karat gold-vermeil ring is stunning when you have an initial or a favorite number engraved on it. How special!

 

$55
Gorjana

Zodiac I.D Bracelets

These handmade, brass zodiac I.D. bracelets are super chic. Each comes with a personality zodiac card so they know what their sign means.

 

$69
Uncommon Goods

Ryan Porter Initial Chain Bracelet

Gift them this delicate chain 14 karat gold-fill bracelet with an initial inspired by typewriter keys. They can wear it alone or stack it with their other bracelets. 

 

$44
Nordstrom

March Pisces Charm Necklace Set In Gold

No matter their zodiac sign, there's a birthstone necklace for them at Kendra Scott. These necklaces are available in gold or silver. 

 

$120
Kendra Scott

Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace

Pick an initial to go on this simple, pretty 12 karat gold-plated necklace. The other side is engraved with "one in a million."

 

$58
Nordstrom

Delicate Monogram Necklace

Check out this unique take on a monogram necklace. Just pick their first or last initial.

$38
Anthropologie

Amour Engravable 14 Karat Gold Vermeil Hera Necklace

You can pick up to eight characters to engrave this necklace for free. Right now you can use the code to get 15% off using the code CUSTOM15.

$128
BaubleBar

Astrology Coin Necklace

How pretty are these 18 karat gold-plated brass necklaces that depict the zodiac constellations? They're simple enough to wear everyday and make for a beautiful gift.

$65
Gorjana

Scalloped Disc Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Necklace

Pick from several different fonts to get letters or numbers engraved on the disk of this stunning necklace.

$48
Fossil

