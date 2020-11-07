Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Just Got Better

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Nordstrom Rack is clearing their racks and offering some incredible deals in the process.
Now through Nov. 9, take advantage of their Clear the Racks Sale and enjoy an extra 25% off clearance. From winter jackets to shoes to luggage and home goods, there is something for the whole family. Don't wait to start your holiday shopping especially when there are such great deals right now at Nordstrom Rack.
With so many items at unbelievable prices, we've rounded up some of our favorite finds from the Clear the Rack Sale.
Sterling Forever 14K Yellow Gold Plated Layered Heart Pendant Necklace
You can't go wrong with a layered necklace! This necklace would be great to give to someone that you heart.
Theory Men's Hilles Standard Fit Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Talk about a steal! With the holidays right around the corner, this cashmere sweater is great for holiday dinners or to give as a gift.
Quantum-Ice Full-Bodied Adjustable and 3M Reflective Dog Jacket w/ Blackshark Technology
Don't forget about your furry friends especially as it gets colder. This dog jacket is sure to keep them warm on walks.
CALPAK Luggage Danton Collection 3-Piece Luggage Set
If you're travelling this holiday season, this set will serve you well especially if you're an over-packer.
Lucky Brand Double Breasted Faux Teddy Fur Coat
Teddy coats are one of the most coveted items during the winter months. Grab this one now and be ahead of the trend!
Kate Spade New York Eva Leather Chain Wallet
Everyone needs a trustworthy crossbody bag. This one is great to give as a gift to others or yourself!
Sam Edelman Raelle Pointed Toe Bootie
These trendy booties are the perfect addition to any outfit that needs a pop of color!
S13 Matte Faux Fur Hood Trim Jacket
Don't let the cold weather get you down, think ahead and find a fashionable jacket like this one to get you through rain and snow.
Sterling Forever Tortoise 50mm Resin Hoop Earrings
These earrings are great for everyday wear, allowing you to go from work to play!
BergHOFF Orange Ron 1.1 qt. Stainless Steel Teapot with Strainer
This adorable tea pot is a steal and an amazing gift for tea lovers! Not only will it heat up your tea, but you can put your favorite tea leaves in the strainer without anything seeping into your cup.
Free People FP Movement White Water Hybrid Crop Leggings
Working out never looked so colorful or comfortable! These cropped leggings will help you run, train and break a sweat without discomfort.
Topshop Rosa Faux Leather Biker Jacket
This will be your go-to jacket nearly all year long! Topshop's leather jackets are loved by so many because of their versatility.
