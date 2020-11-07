Matthew McConaughey On Why He "Never Felt Like a Victim" After Sexual Abuse Incidents

Related : Matthew McConaughey's Son Is His Mini Me

When Matthew McConaughey revealed he was sexually abused as a teen in his memoir, Greenlights, the actor chose not to share the details of the incidents, and now he's revealed why.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall show, the True Detective star explained, "Ultimately, there's nothing that I feel is constructive about the details."

"I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism," the 51-year-old said. "They could've been the thing that every single show was going to go 'Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,' or 'Read about when he got blackmailed,' and that's the wrong headline."

Matthew added that it would've been incorrect because he never "felt like a victim" of sexual violence.