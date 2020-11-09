Feast Your Eyes on Curtis Stone's Holiday Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's never too early to start planning for the winter season when a festive feast is involved!

With the holidays fast approaching, Curtis Stone revealed some of his favorite picks to gift to family and friends alike. At the same time, the celebrity chef reminded fans how important it is to take a deep breath and spend some quality time with those you love.

"This holiday season, I am most looking forward to slowing down with my family and remembering what the holidays are truly about," Curtis exclusively shared with E! News. "It's been a crazy year and we've all had to adapt in many ways. It will be a nice chance to spend quality time with one another doing some of our favorite things—spending a lot of time in the kitchen making holiday treats, enjoying the warm California winter outdoors and making new traditions together as a family."

Before the fun begins, keep scrolling to see what Curtis recommended from his HSN line.