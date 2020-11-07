From Aretha Franklin to Whitney Houston: Celebrating the Women of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Related : E! Will Always Love Whitney Houston: E! News Rewind

It's been a big year for Whitney Houston fans.

In March, the late legend's 1992 cover of "I Will Always Love You" was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, established to preserve sound recordings that are deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically important, and/or inform or reflect life in the United States."

In October, she made history as the first Black artist to have three Recording Industry Association of America-certified Diamond albums, with 1987's Whitney joining her 1985 self-titled debut and the 1992 soundtrack to The Bodyguard at having sold 10 million units.

And to top it off, she's been formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the 2020 induction ceremony due to air on HBO on Saturday, Nov. 7. Though she first became eligible to join the prestigious club of music greats in 2010—25 years after the release of her first record, as per the rules—the nomination for the Class of 2020 was her first. Out of 16 acts nominated, she's one of only six who've been voted in this year—and the lone woman in the bunch.