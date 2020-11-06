Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Were Double Dating With Bachelor Nation Stars Before Engagement Reveal

Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss may have just publicly gotten engaged on the Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, but it turns out that there were people within Bachelor Nation who already spent time with the pair as a soon-to-be-married couple.
On Nov. 6, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay shared a photo of her and husband Bryan Abasolo, who she found love with when she was the lead on the ABC reality series, hanging out with Clare and Dale. "My girl @clarecrawley followed her heart against all odds and outside opinions," Rachel wrote in the Instagram caption. "She trusted and believed in herself! That's a lesson we could all learn from and follow. Congrats @dalemoss13 and @clarecrawley and I wish you a lifetime of joy, success, and love."
DeAnna Pappas, who recently guested on Clare's season for a heart-to-heart with the lead, also gushed over hanging out with the betrothed duo. She shared a group pic of her with the couple as well as her husband Stephen Stagliano."Stephen & I had the pleasure of joining these 2 love birds for dinner one night," DeAnna wrote on Instagram. "We planned to only stay for an hour & a 1/2, but managed to stay for 3+ hours because we loved the time talking & sharing with these two friends! PLUS, Stephen has a major man crush on @dalemoss13."
DeAnna also included a sweet message to Clare in honor of her Bachelorette exit. "I so admire your unwavering ability to be true to who you are & what you want," the former Bachelorette wrote. "Love prevails & I know this hasn't been easy for you at all, but YOU ARE LOVED, YOU ARE ADMIRED, & YOU ARE WORTH IT!! Now, be free to enjoy this moment in time with the one you love...you've waited long enough!!!"
This week, DeAnna shared support for Clare, who has received backlash from fans due to her behavior on the show. She told iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast, hosted by Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, that she and her friends sent her flowers, "just to let her know that we love her and this is a blip."
While the road to finding love with Dale has definitely come with some hiccups along the way, it seems like Clare can now finally relax and enjoy double dating with the other coupled up members of Bachelor Nation.