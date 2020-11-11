How to Watch the 2020 CMA Awards on TV and Online

Related : Garth Brooks Praises Other Entertainers After CMA Awards Win

It's that time again: The 2020 CMA Awards are finally here which means we're about to celebrate country music's top hits and best artists.

Although this year will look a little different amid the coronavirus pandemic, the CMAs will still feature a live broadcast complete with star-studded performances from Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber and Florida Georgia Line and record-breaking wins from seasoned artists.

This show is one for the books and we did the research so you don't have to. Read through, get some answers and prepare to get your country during tonight's epic show. Plus, find out who has already won some of the coveted trophies right here.

Who is hosting the CMAs?

The iconic Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to cohost the 54th Annual CMAs, which should come as no surprise as they are country music legends. Although Reba is a veteran host—this is her fifth time emceeing the event—Darius is making his CMA hosting debut.

When are the CMAs and what time do they start?

The CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on Nov. 11.