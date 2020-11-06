See Juan Pablo Galavis' Shady Reaction to Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Engagement

Juan Pablo Galavis isn't exactly celebrating his ex-girlfriend's engagement.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, millions tuned in to watch Clare Crawley receive her fairy-tale ending with Dale Moss on The Bachelorette. While many viewers applauded the love story, one member of Bachelor Nation appeared a bit salty.
Afterwards, fans headed to Juan Pablo's Twitter to see if he had any reaction to the news. As it turns out, ABC's former Bachelor "liked" a tweet that isn't exactly complimentary to Clare. "You know Juan," one fan wrote. "We all thought she dodged a bullet with you but I think you dodged a bullet with her."
Juan Pablo also shared that he was in Mexico and couldn't watch the show. "Eeeeeeesssssss ok if you don't," one fan shared before he responded, "It's NOT ok…"
Viewers first met Clare in 2014 when she appeared on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor. She made the final two but delivered an unforgettable moment during the finale. "I lost respect for you," she shared during her final rose ceremony. "I thought I knew what kind of man you were but what you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you."
Today, Clare is focused on the positives in her life, including her new fiancé.
During an appearance on Good Morning America on Nov. 6, the 39-year-old opened up about her engagement for the first time. "It happened a few months ago, but it's still so fresh," she explained. "I could not be more excited."
And despite a few critics and skeptics, Clare is receiving love from many familiar faces in Bachelor Nation, including another ex, Benoit Beausejour-Savard. "Congratulations @ClareCrawley and @DaleMoss13!!!" he shared on Instagram Stories. "Clare, you deserve all the best!! Sooo happy for you."
Close friend DeAnna Pappas also revealed that she was able to spend time with the couple. "What you share is beautiful & worth every last ounce of your being!" ABC's former Bachelorette gushed online. "@clarecrawley I so admire your unwavering ability to be true to who you are & what you want. Love prevails & I know this hasn't been easy for you at all, but YOU ARE LOVED, YOU ARE ADMIRED, & YOU ARE WORTH IT!! Now, be free to enjoy this moment in time with the one you love...you've waited long enough!!!"
The Bachelorette continues with Tayshia Adams Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.