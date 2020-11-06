Dancing With the Stars' Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Break Up After 14 Years of Marriage

Related : Exclusive: Gleb Savchenko Talks Expecting Baby No. 2

After 14 years of marriage, Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are taking their final bow as husband and wife.

The ballroom dance pros, who tied the knot in July 2006, announced they are splitting on Friday, Nov. 6. "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," Savchenko wrote in an Instagram post. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."

Samodanova echoed the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end." She also seemed to cryptically reference their breakup with a post of a quote that read, "I don't hate you, I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

While the reason behind their breakup remains unconfirmed, the two performers are parents to daughters Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10.