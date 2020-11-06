Hanson Talks "Building a Relationship" With Fans & "MMMBop" Legacy

Related : Hanson Has New Music & Another Baby on the Way!

Put simply, Hanson is feeling grateful.

Perennial, the latest album from the pop-rock trio—formed in 1992 by brothers Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Zac Hanson—is a testament to that.

"There's no way we can properly clarify how appreciative we are over these 20 years of [our fans] because life—there's a lot of ups and downs," Isaac explained on Friday, Nov. 2's Daily Pop. "2020 is a great example of that. There's a lot of curveballs thrown at you throughout your life, and music has the power to heal hearts and bring people together."

"And that's what it's always done for us as artists," he continued. "And it certainly seems to be what brings all of those folks together, and we get to sing music under one roof."

However, being "under one roof" with fans hasn't really been an option in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Hanson improvised and launched a streaming concert series.